Mohamed Salah has secured Egypt's ticket to the AFCON 2025 knockout stage after scoring the Pharaohs' winning goal against South Africa.

Egypt have six points from their opening two games and have won the group with a game to spare. South Africa have three points from their two games, while Zimbabwe and Angola have one each after they drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Salah scored from the penalty spot after being clipped in the face late in the first half.