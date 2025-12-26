SPORT
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
The win marks Egypt's first victory against South Africa since 2006.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and South Africa in Agadir, Morocco. / AP
December 26, 2025

Mohamed Salah has secured Egypt's ticket to the AFCON 2025 knockout stage after scoring the Pharaohs' winning goal against South Africa.

Egypt have six points from their opening two games and have won the group with a game to spare. South Africa have three points from their two games, while Zimbabwe and Angola have one each after they drew 1-1 earlier in the day.

Salah scored from the penalty spot after being clipped in the face late in the first half.

Shortly after, Egypt lost right back Mohamed Hany after an aggressive stamp at the end of the first half.

After this, Egypt withstood a wave of South African attacks in the second leg and became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage.

The win marks Egypt's first victory against South Africa since 2006. The win also potentially prevents a clash between Egypt and Morocco in the knockout stage.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
