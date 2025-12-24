The EU on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the US decision to impose visa restrictions on five European individuals, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton, pledging "swift and decisive" measures to protect the bloc's regulatory autonomy.

In a statement, the European Commission described freedom of expression as a "fundamental European right and a shared core value with the United States," stressing that the EU is an "open, rules-based single market, with the sovereign authority to regulate economic activity in line with democratic values and international commitments."

"Our digital rules ensure a safe, fair, and level playing field for all companies, applied fairly and without discrimination," the statement said, adding that Brussels has requested clarifications from US authorities and remains engaged on the matter.

"If needed, we will respond swiftly and decisively to defend our regulatory autonomy against unjustified measures," the bloc said.

The US imposed visa restrictions on five individuals accused of leading organised efforts to coerce platforms into censoring "American viewpoints," Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday.