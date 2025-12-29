Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal highway accident in Nigeria that killed two people on Monday, according to his promoter and a police source.

Images circulating online showed a shaken, shirtless Joshua—surrounded by shattered glass inside a damaged vehicle—after the crash on the busy Lagos–Ibadan expressway. A Nigerian police source confirmed that the British boxer of Nigerian heritage was involved in the incident.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Daily Mail Sport that the fighter was on a family holiday and learned of the crash afterwards.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime, we don’t want to speculate on how he is,” Hearn said, adding that Joshua appeared to be okay based on available images.

Local media reported that the car Joshua was travelling in collided with a truck.