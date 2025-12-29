Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal highway accident in Nigeria that killed two people on Monday, according to his promoter and a police source.
Images circulating online showed a shaken, shirtless Joshua—surrounded by shattered glass inside a damaged vehicle—after the crash on the busy Lagos–Ibadan expressway. A Nigerian police source confirmed that the British boxer of Nigerian heritage was involved in the incident.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Daily Mail Sport that the fighter was on a family holiday and learned of the crash afterwards.
“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime, we don’t want to speculate on how he is,” Hearn said, adding that Joshua appeared to be okay based on available images.
Local media reported that the car Joshua was travelling in collided with a truck.
A witness told Punch newspaper that Joshua was riding in a two-vehicle convoy, seated behind his driver. Two passengers—one in Joshua’s vehicle and one in the other—were killed at the scene.
The incident comes weeks after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami.
The former Olympic champion is expected to face fellow Briton and ex-world champion Tyson Fury next year, following a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.
Authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash.