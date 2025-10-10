EUROPE
‘Massive attack’ plunges Kiev into darkness
Russian missile and drone barrages knock out power and water in Ukraine’s capital, as officials warn of deepening energy crisis and rising civilian toll.
In the photo given by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, personnel work the scene after an attack in Brovary, Ukraine, October 10, 2025. / AP
October 10, 2025

The Ukrainian capital was plunged into darkness early Friday by what the air force called a "massive attack", as Russia reportedly hit Kiev's infrastructure, cutting off water and energy supplies.

AFP journalists in Kiev heard several powerful explosions on Friday and experienced blackouts at their homes across different districts of the city.

"The capital of the country is under an enemy ballistic missile attack and a massive attack by the enemy strike drones," the Ukrainian air force said, urging people in Keiv to remain in shelters.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had targeted "critical infrastructure" and wounded at least nine people, five of whom were taken to hospital.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were "inflicting a massive strike" on the grid.

"Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences," Grynchuk wrote on Facebook.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and restoration work," she said.

Fearing an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile - which are harder to detect and intercept -- Ukraine put the entire country on alert on Friday.

Russia also hit the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia with at least seven overnight drone strikes, killing a seven-year-old and wounding at least three people, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration.

'Create chaos'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Moscow was seeking to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure" through crippling energy facilities and railways.

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks this year have already strained Ukrainian gas infrastructure, and more strikes could force his country to ramp up imports.

Ukraine has also stepped up its drone and missile strikes on Russian territory.

A Ukrainian hit on a power station in the Russian border region of Belgorod also caused power outages.

Russia accused Ukraine on Thursday of rupturing a now-defunct pipeline near the frontline used to transport ammonia into Ukraine for export, releasing toxic gas.

It posted a video showing what appeared to be clouds of a chemical compound spewing from a source in the ground.

Frontline evacuations

Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children and their guardians from Kramatorsk, the largest civilian hub in the Donetsk region still under Kiev's control.

In Sloviansk, another Donbass city under Ukrainian control, the mayor recently advised children and elderly people to leave, citing attacks on the energy system.

Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia is increasingly deploying small, cheap first-person-view drones that have dramatically changed the character of fighting across the sprawling front line over recent months.

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is expected to visit the United States early next week to discuss, among other topics, energy and air defence under intensifying Russian strikes.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington and NATO allies were "stepping up the pressure" to end the war in Ukraine, though his attempts to negotiate with Russia's Vladimir Putin have so far failed to achieve a ceasefire.

Trump hosted Putin in Alaska in August, after which Russia's attacks on Ukraine escalated.

Russia said this week that momentum towards a peace deal had largely vanished.

SOURCE:AFP
