The Ukrainian capital was plunged into darkness early Friday by what the air force called a "massive attack", as Russia reportedly hit Kiev's infrastructure, cutting off water and energy supplies.

AFP journalists in Kiev heard several powerful explosions on Friday and experienced blackouts at their homes across different districts of the city.

"The capital of the country is under an enemy ballistic missile attack and a massive attack by the enemy strike drones," the Ukrainian air force said, urging people in Keiv to remain in shelters.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had targeted "critical infrastructure" and wounded at least nine people, five of whom were taken to hospital.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said Russian forces were "inflicting a massive strike" on the grid.

"Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences," Grynchuk wrote on Facebook.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and restoration work," she said.

Fearing an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile - which are harder to detect and intercept -- Ukraine put the entire country on alert on Friday.

Russia also hit the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia with at least seven overnight drone strikes, killing a seven-year-old and wounding at least three people, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration.

'Create chaos'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Moscow was seeking to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure" through crippling energy facilities and railways.

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks this year have already strained Ukrainian gas infrastructure, and more strikes could force his country to ramp up imports.