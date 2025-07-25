In the ruins of Gaza, an 11-year-old girl dreamed of becoming a journalist.

She was intelligent, confident, and determined, filming videos from within Gaza’s shelters, practising her English, speaking directly to the camera with a calm demeanour well beyond her years.

She wanted to be the voice of her generation, especially of the children growing up beneath drones and warplanes. One day, she, too, became a victim of the genocide she was documenting.



On July 15, an Israeli air strike flattened the six-story building where Lama Nasser Al-Badrasawi and her family had taken shelter after being displaced multiple times. Lama was killed along with her mother, father, and four siblings — Salma, Nada, Sham, and Aziz.

Lama is among an estimated 17,000 children killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, as per data provided by the Palestinian Education Ministry till April this year.

With bodies pulled from rubble and entire families vanishing without a record, the actual number is believed to be much higher.

For her uncle, Palestinian author and political analyst Ramzy Baroud, Lama “embodied the strength, resilience, bravery, and studiousness of a Palestinian child, coupled with incredible innocence.”

“Lama had the makings of a great journalist,” Baroud tells TRT World.

Lama came from a working-class family in Gaza's Shati refugee camp. Her lineage traced back to Nakba survivors Mohammed and Madallah, her great-grandparents.

She was a fourth-generation Palestinian refugee raised in a household that valued faith, learning, and community. She and her siblings had memorised large sections of the Quran.

“At the war’s outset, Lama’s mother asked me to amplify her daughter’s voice,” Ramzy recalls. “I was struck by Lama’s English proficiency, political awareness, and her desire to be a voice for survivors among her family and neighbours.”

In one of Lama’s videos, a group of children stood beside her and shouted, “Stop the genocide.” Ramzy would later learn that those children were sitting near their parents’ mass grave.

“They were orphans, living in shelters, relying upon their friendship to survive the horrific traumas of mass extermination,” he says.

Victims of ‘Flour Massacre’

Lama’s courage and talent were not shaped in ease. Her family had already endured staggering losses early in the war. Several of her uncles, aunts, and their children were killed.

Her grandfather, Nasser, died during the ‘Flour Massacres’, a series of attacks where Israeli forces targeted civilians queuing for food aid.