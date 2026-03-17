Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged a return to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, diplomatic sources said.

According to Türkiye’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, the two ministers discussed concrete steps that could help bring the conflict to an end and pave the way for renewed dialogue between the warring sides.

Fidan stressed that prolonging the war poses serious risks not only for the region but also for the global order, highlighting growing instability and wider geopolitical consequences.

He reiterated Ankara’s readiness to host a new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, underlining Türkiye’s continued commitment to facilitating a diplomatic solution.