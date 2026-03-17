TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye's Fidan pushes for Ukraine talks revival in call with Russia's Lavrov
Ankara renews its offer to host peace negotiations as officials warn that the prolonged war is amplifying global risks, including energy insecurity.
Türkiye's Fidan pushes for Ukraine talks revival in call with Russia's Lavrov
FILE IMAGE: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s readiness to host a new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. / AP
March 17, 2026

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged a return to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, diplomatic sources said.

According to Türkiye’s foreign ministry on Tuesday, the two ministers discussed concrete steps that could help bring the conflict to an end and pave the way for renewed dialogue between the warring sides.

Fidan stressed that prolonging the war poses serious risks not only for the region but also for the global order, highlighting growing instability and wider geopolitical consequences.

He reiterated Ankara’s readiness to host a new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, underlining Türkiye’s continued commitment to facilitating a diplomatic solution.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan to Zelenskyy: Ukraine peace talks should not be derailed by Iran war
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Energy security in focus

The ministers also addressed the war’s broader global impact, particularly on energy security, as disruptions continue to affect supply chains and markets.

Both sides exchanged views on maintaining stable energy supplies and emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in the sector.

Türkiye has previously hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and continues to position itself as a key mediator as efforts to revive talks gain urgency.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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