The Yemeni government and the Houthis are holding direct, face-to-face talks in Jordan on prisoner issues, UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Thursday.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Grundberg said the negotiations are taking place in Amman “under UN auspices, to work through the complex task of finalising names of detainees so a release operation can materialise, building on the agreed outcome of their meeting in Muscat in December.”

He described the prisoner file as “a clear example of what can be achieved when the parties choose to engage in dialogue.”

Fighting has calmed down since April 2022 after more than 11 years of war between forces loyal to the internationally recognised government and the Houthis, who have maintained control over the capital Sanaa and major northwestern provinces since September 2014.

The exact numbers of detainees held by each side are unclear.

During UN-brokered talks in Stockholm in 2018, the parties submitted lists totalling more than 15,000 detainees. Rights groups estimate the figure at around 20,000.

Thousands of detainees