Türkiye's Communications Directorate has published Murdering the Truth – Israel’s Campaign Against Journalism, a book that documents the humanitarian and historical dimensions of what has unfolded in Gaza.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Communications Directorate, the book, available in versions in Turkish, English, and Arabic, addresses the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, particularly after October 2023, within the framework of historical record and the responsibility to bear witness.

The book, with a foreword written by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, details Israel’s targeting of journalists in Gaza, deliberate destruction of communication infrastructure, and efforts to silence voices that reveal the truth, all supported by comprehensive documentation and testimonies.

The book recounts the bombing of journalists' homes and the targeting of their families, as well as the life stories of 283 journalists, 37 of whom were women, who were killed by Israel while carrying out their duties with bulletproof vests and cameras.

‘Israel is targeting journalists who seek to uncover the truth’

In the foreword, President Erdogan stated that human history has always witnessed conflicts and wars, and that information about these crises, described as turning points in history, has reached the present day because they were recorded.

Emphasising that documenting history is just as important as making it, Erdogan noted that in a time when successive events may change the course of the world, press workers who reveal and record what is happening not only contribute to today's accurate understanding but also play an important role in conveying these events to the future.