The UN's mine action programme chief in the occupied Palestinian territories has said that the organisation is "deeply concerned about the heightened risk" posed by Israeli explosive ordnance in besieged Gaza, warning that dangers will persist for years.

"As of today, 328 victims of explosive ordnance, including injuries and deaths, have been reported to UNMAS (UN Mine Action Service) since October 2023. We expect that this figure is significantly under-reported," Luke Irving said at a virtual news conference, adding that many more have likely been wounded or killed by ordnance littering Gaza in the last two years.

Noting that the UNMAS has identified at least 560 items of explosive ordnance in accessible parts in the enclave, Irving stressed that "we will not know the full extent of contamination in Gaza until a comprehensive survey can take place and can be done."

"We expect to find many more items in the coming weeks as we can access more areas under the ceasefire," he said, adding that the UN is "deeply concerned about the heightened risk about these items pose in the coming days, weeks, months and years."

Efforts going on