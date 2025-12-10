SPORT
2 min read
Women facing transgender athletes in sport 'not fair': Sabalenka
In the past two years, several sports federations have launched their own studies or changed rules to ban anyone who has gone through male puberty from competing in the female category at an elite level.
Women facing transgender athletes in sport 'not fair': Sabalenka
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts in her final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 8 2025. / Reuters
December 10, 2025

World number one Aryna Sabalenka weighed into the participation of transgender athletes in women's sport, saying it would be unfair for women to face biological men in professional tennis.

The WTA Tour Gender Participation Policy currently permits transgender athletes to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

These conditions may be further varied by the WTA Medical Manager on a case-by-case basis.

Asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said: "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them."

RelatedTRT World - Transgender women to be banned from all female Olympic events after 'scientific review’: Report

"But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men," added the Belarusian athlete.

RECOMMENDED

"It's not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios said he agreed with Sabalenka, adding: "I think she hit the nail on the head."

In the past two years, several sports federations have launched their own studies or changed rules to ban anyone who has gone through male puberty from competing in the female category at an elite level.

RelatedWomen’s Sports l True Colours - Episode 3 - TRT World - TRT World

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent