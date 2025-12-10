World number one Aryna Sabalenka weighed into the participation of transgender athletes in women's sport, saying it would be unfair for women to face biological men in professional tennis.

The WTA Tour Gender Participation Policy currently permits transgender athletes to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

These conditions may be further varied by the WTA Medical Manager on a case-by-case basis.

Asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said: "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them."

Related TRT World - Transgender women to be banned from all female Olympic events after 'scientific review’: Report

"But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men," added the Belarusian athlete.