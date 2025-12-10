World number one Aryna Sabalenka weighed into the participation of transgender athletes in women's sport, saying it would be unfair for women to face biological men in professional tennis.
The WTA Tour Gender Participation Policy currently permits transgender athletes to participate if they have declared their gender as female for a minimum of four years, have lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.
These conditions may be further varied by the WTA Medical Manager on a case-by-case basis.
Asked about transgender athletes in an interview with Piers Morgan released on Tuesday, four-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka said: "That's a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them."
"But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it's not fair on women to face basically biological men," added the Belarusian athlete.
"It's not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sport."
Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios said he agreed with Sabalenka, adding: "I think she hit the nail on the head."
In the past two years, several sports federations have launched their own studies or changed rules to ban anyone who has gone through male puberty from competing in the female category at an elite level.