WORLD
2 min read
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
The complaint says Marcos betrayed public trust in allowing Duterte's 'kidnapping'; President is also accused of violations and failing to tackle corruption.
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr looks on before the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, October 27 2025. / Reuters
January 19, 2026

A lawyer filed an impeachment complaint against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday, accusing him of betraying public trust by allowing his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to be arrested and taken to The Hague to face trial.

The complaint, filed by Andre De Jesus, described the move against Duterte as an act of "kidnapping," echoing the narrative of the former president's family.

Duterte, president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested and taken to the International Criminal Court in the Hague in March over the thousands of killings that took place during his controversial war on drugs.

The complaint also accuses Marcos of constitutional violations over budget irregularities, failing to act against alleged graft involving flood control projects, and failing to answer allegations of drug use that have raised questions about his fitness to govern.

RelatedTRT World - Philippines' Marcos blocks ICC probe on deadly Duterte drug war

"We feel that this avenue would enable not just myself as complainant ... but the Filipino people to thrash out all these matters which are being raised and are not answered at all by the president and his cabinet and his officers," De Jesus told reporters in comments posted on X by DZRH radio.

Marcos' office said it respects this democratic process and would "trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law."

RECOMMENDED

"While these processes take their course, the President will continue to govern, ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted and that the work of government stays focused on improving the lives of our people," the presidential communications office said in a statement.

The filing comes nearly a year after the lower house impeached Sara Duterte, Marcos' estranged Vice President and the daughter of his predecessor.

The impeachment was later struck down by the Supreme Court for breaching the Constitution's one-year bar rule.

RelatedTRT World - Philippines' Marcos aims to strengthen relationship with US during visit

Although the lower house of Congress is no longer led by Marcos' cousin, Martin Romualdez, who resigned as House Speaker after being linked to the flood control corruption scandal, it remains dominated by the president's allies.

Marcos, elected in 2022, is serving a single six-year term and is barred by the Constitution from seeking re-election in 2028, leaving him with about two years remaining in office.

His vice president Sara Duterte is widely viewed as a strong contender for the 2028 presidential race.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel