A lawyer filed an impeachment complaint against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday, accusing him of betraying public trust by allowing his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to be arrested and taken to The Hague to face trial.

The complaint, filed by Andre De Jesus, described the move against Duterte as an act of "kidnapping," echoing the narrative of the former president's family.

Duterte, president from 2016 to 2022, was arrested and taken to the International Criminal Court in the Hague in March over the thousands of killings that took place during his controversial war on drugs.

The complaint also accuses Marcos of constitutional violations over budget irregularities, failing to act against alleged graft involving flood control projects, and failing to answer allegations of drug use that have raised questions about his fitness to govern.

"We feel that this avenue would enable not just myself as complainant ... but the Filipino people to thrash out all these matters which are being raised and are not answered at all by the president and his cabinet and his officers," De Jesus told reporters in comments posted on X by DZRH radio.

Marcos' office said it respects this democratic process and would "trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law."