Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed a non-nuclear stance and openness to diplomacy during a visit to Türkiye.
Araghchi during his visit said Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to accept an equitable agreement. / Anadolu Agency
January 31, 2026

Tehran is “ready” for “a fair and equitable nuclear deal,” and has “never” pursued nuclear weapons, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed during his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“In our conversations (on Friday), I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring ‘No Nuclear Weapons’ and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions,” Araghchi said on X on Saturday.

Expressing his pleasure for the talks on Türkiye-Iran bilateral ties and the regional issues of mutual concern, he noted that along with other “brotherly” nations, Ankara has offered its good offices to promote peace and stability in the region.

Tehran is “grateful for such efforts and welcomes them,” Araghchi stressed, expressing Tehran’s readiness to work with regional countries to safeguard stability and peace in the region and “shield it from unlawful aggression.”

The talks between Araghchi and the Turkish officials came as the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to Türkiye on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Europe had stirred tensions in the recent protests that gripped the country and "provoked" people.

