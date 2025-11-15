Türkiye moved a step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2–0 victory over Bulgaria in their Group E match on Saturday night, moving to 12 points and guaranteeing at least a play-off spot with one game remaining.
Spain remains top after a 4–0 victory over Georgia, while Bulgaria stay bottom of the group without a point.
Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after a Bulgarian handball was spotted following a free-kick.
The captain sent goalkeeper Mitov the wrong way to give Türkiye an early advantage.
Bulgaria’s best chance came just before the hour when Rusev struck the post from the edge of the box, but Türkiye continued to control the match and pushed for a second.
The breakthrough arrived in the 84th minute when Calhanoglu’s free-kick from the right caused confusion in the Bulgarian defence, and Chernev diverted the ball into his own net to make it 2–0.