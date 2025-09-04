TÜRKİYE
1 min read
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6.
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
Turkish A National team players Hande Baladin (R) and Eda Erdem Dundar (L) celebrate after scoring a point. / AA
September 4, 2025

Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after defeating the United States.

Türkiye beat the US with set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6, 2025.

RECOMMENDED

Since making their World Championship debut in 2006, Türkiye’s best result came in 2010, when they finished sixth under coach Giovanni Guidetti, who continues to lead the team.

In the following tournaments, they placed ninth, tenth, and eighth, but the team has steadily developed into a European powerhouse, as shown by their 2023 European Championship title and silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota