At least 23 people were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a supermarket in Mexico, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred after a fire at a Waldo's store in Hermosillo in northwestern Sonora state.

Although official figures have not yet been released, media reports indicate a preliminary death toll of at least 23, with more than 10 injured.

The fire was brought under control, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

A gas leak or fuel buildup is reportedly one of the hypotheses being considered, according to the La Jornada newspaper.