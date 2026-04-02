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Macron rejects force to open Hormuz Strait as unrealistic
French President Macron says US-led actions with Israel are not Europe’s responsibility, stressing the priority is achieving peace as soon as possible.
Macron rejects force to open Hormuz Strait as unrealistic
Macron said Trump's comments mocking him and his wife Brigitte were "neither elegant, nor commensurate" with the moment. / Reuters
April 2, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron has said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to work towards reopening it.

"Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied," Macron told reporters during a trip to South Korea on Thursday.

"This was never the option we have supported because it is unrealistic," he said. "It would take forever, and would expose all those who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians of the revolution but also ballistic missiles," he said.

Macron, who has worked with European and other allies to build a coalition to guarantee free passage through Hormuz once hostilities have stopped, said this could only be done by talking to Iran.

"What we say from the beginning is that this strait must be reopened because it is strategic for energy flows, fertilisers and international trade, but that it can only be done in consultation with Iran," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Here's the latest on the Strait of Hormuz

‘We want peace’

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Asked about Trump's criticism of NATO allies and threats to pull the US out of the alliance, Macron said:

"I don't want to provide a running commentary of an operation the Americans have decided on their own with Israel.

They can deplore the fact they're not being helped, but that's not our operation. We want peace as soon as possible."

Macron also said that Trump's comments mocking him and his wife Brigitte were "neither elegant, nor commensurate" with the moment.

“I will not respond; it does not deserve a reply,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - UAE backs military action to reopen Strait of Hormuz
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