Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the global halal sector has grown to $7 trillion, and that many people around the world now prefer halal products.

The fact that halal products and services are offered to consumers who place importance on cleanliness, health, and are religiously sensitive, reaching around two billion people worldwide, boosts confidence in the sector's future, he added.

In a message to the opening ceremony of the World Halal Summit on Wednesday, Erdogan recalled that the summit hosted 50,000 visitors from 50 countries and over 500 firms last year, adding he believes that these figures will increase this year.

The summit is the biggest event in the global halal market, and will have a significant impact on the sector, the president added.

The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo kicked off simultaneously on Wednesday in Istanbul, bringing together sector participants under the main theme of "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence."

The 11th edition of the World Halal Summit and Expo runs from November 26 to 29, under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

Islamic countries should show greater solidarity

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said the world is going through a difficult period, protectionism is on the rise, and customs duties are increasing.

He stressed that the goal of the Muslim world is for Islamic countries to demonstrate greater solidarity during this difficult period, strengthen economic development, and increase trade among themselves.