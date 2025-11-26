TÜRKİYE
Booming $7T halal market strengthens confidence in sector’s future: Turkish President
World halal sector's size reaches $7 trillion and many people in the world choose halal products, President Erdogan says.
The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo kicked off simultaneously on Wednesday in Istanbul. / AA
November 26, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the global halal sector has grown to $7 trillion, and that many people around the world now prefer halal products.

The fact that halal products and services are offered to consumers who place importance on cleanliness, health, and are religiously sensitive, reaching around two billion people worldwide, boosts confidence in the sector's future, he added.

In a message to the opening ceremony of the World Halal Summit on Wednesday, Erdogan recalled that the summit hosted 50,000 visitors from 50 countries and over 500 firms last year, adding he believes that these figures will increase this year.

The summit is the biggest event in the global halal market, and will have a significant impact on the sector, the president added.

The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo kicked off simultaneously on Wednesday in Istanbul, bringing together sector participants under the main theme of "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence."

The 11th edition of the World Halal Summit and Expo runs from November 26 to 29, under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

Islamic countries should show greater solidarity

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said the world is going through a difficult period, protectionism is on the rise, and customs duties are increasing.

He stressed that the goal of the Muslim world is for Islamic countries to demonstrate greater solidarity during this difficult period, strengthen economic development, and increase trade among themselves.

Touching on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said: "I extend my greetings to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, where nearly 70,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters have lost their lives for over two years due to Israel's brutal attacks and massacres.

"They made history worldwide, demonstrating a highly successful resistance against Israel's massacre on behalf of the Muslim Ummah of two billion.

"We hope for a peaceful era, one in which stability, reconstruction, and aid will soon resume in Gaza and Palestine, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement reached in Egypt," he said.

Halal trade prioritises trust, quality, ethics, human health

Fikri Ataoglu, the deputy prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said halal trade is not only an economic force but also a major diplomatic platform that bridges geographical divides, raises countries' visibility, and brings people together.

He stated that Halal Expo has evolved into a significant center that brings together the Islamic world's production potential, trade vision, and shared goals.

Halal trade prioritises trust, quality, ethics, traceability, and human health, he said, adding: "Each of these values ​​also enhances the brand value of countries."

"The rise of halal products in global markets not only creates new business opportunities, but also strengthens the image of countries, opens doors to cultural promotion, and becomes a window that brings people into contact with a country for the first time."

SOURCE:AA
