Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein at Downing Street while serving as prime minister, following lobbying from Lord Peter Mandelson, according to the BBC on Friday.

Mandelson's later career as UK ambassador in Washington came to a crashing end when messages were published detailing the depth of his relationship with Epstein, a convicted child sex offender.

A memo by senior civil servant Matthew Rycroft, dated May 14, 2002, briefed Blair about “super-rich” financial adviser Epstein ahead of a meeting scheduled for that day, six years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

A spokesperson for Blair said, “As far as he can remember, Blair met with him for less than 30 minutes in Downing Street in 2002 and discussed US and UK politics. He never met or engaged with him subsequently.”

“This was, of course, long before his crimes were known of and his subsequent conviction,” the spokesperson said.

Emails seen by BBC News show Mandelson pushed for the meeting, telling Blair’s chief of staff, Jonathan Powell, that Epstein was “a friend of mine” whom former US president Bill Clinton hoped to introduce to the prime minister.

In a May 2002 email, Mandelson described Epstein as “an active scientific catalyst/entrepreneur” who was “young and vibrant” and “safe.”

He told Powell that Clinton was “now doing a lot of travelling with him.”

Rycroft’s briefing memo described Epstein as “a financial adviser to the super-rich and a property developer”, “a friend of Bill Clinton and Peter Mandelson”, and “very rich and close to the Duke of York”.