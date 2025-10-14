Syria's President Ahmed al Sharaa will head to Moscow on Wednesday, where he is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a government official and a foreign ministry official said.

The scheduled visit "will include President Ahmed al Sharaa, the foreign minister, and military and economic officials", the official, who asked to remain anonymous as he was not allowed to brief the media, told AFP.

The official source added that al Sharaa is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that the two sides will also discuss "economic issues related to investment, the status of Russian bases in Syria, and the issue of rearming the new Syrian military".

A foreign ministry official confirmed the visit and al Sharaa's meeting with Putin, noting that "economic and political issues and the status of Russian military bases in Syria are on the agenda".

Russian-Arab summit

Russia's naval base in Tartus and its air base at Hmeimim, both on Syria's Mediterranean coast, are Moscow's only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

Al Sharaa was supposed to participate in a Russian-Arab summit to be held on Wednesday, but Moscow postponed it as many Arab leaders due to attend were involved in the implementation of the United States' ceasefire plan for Gaza, which went into effect on Friday.

Syria's new administration have sought peaceful relations with Russia despite the latter's former alliance with Assad.