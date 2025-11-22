The Turkish president has said that deep-rooted international cooperation, sustainable supply chains, and new policy tools are all needed to revive global trade.

Addressing a G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the challenges the world faces today affect not only the least-developed countries but all economies, arguing that trade's contribution to global growth has weakened over time.

"We consider it important to strengthen international trade rules in a way that supports development and, in particular, to reaffirm our commitment to the principle of special and differential treatment under the World Trade Organization," he underlined.

Erdogan said the total debt ratio worldwide has reached 324 percent of global GDP, while in Türkiye it stands at around 89 percent.

"This relatively low level of indebtedness provides us with significant fiscal space both to accelerate structural transformation and to allocate additional resources for investments. Unfortunately, most low-income economies do not have this advantage.

"These countries are effectively trapped between high financing costs and shrinking fiscal space," he said.

Erdogan expressed Ankara’s support for adopting an approach based on fair and equal treatment in debt restructuring processes, especially for low-income countries.

"I invite the entire G20 to assume greater responsibility in building a more inclusive global economy where no one is left behind," he added.