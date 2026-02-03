The humanitarian situation in Sudan's Al Fasher remains catastrophic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday, 100 days on since the city fell to paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while fearing that atrocities might be repeated in Kordofan.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it was "extremely concerned" about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan and its impact on civilians.
On October 26, the RSF seized the North Darfur capital of Al Fasher, the Sudanese army's last stronghold in the region, with reports of mass killings, sexual violence, abductions and looting.
Since capturing Al Fasher, the paramilitary forces have focused their offensives on Kordofan, a vast region rich in oil and gold.
Pierre Kremer, the IFRC's deputy regional director for Africa, told a news conference in Geneva that it had been "100 days of fear and displacement" in Al Fasher, "in which civilians have paid the highest price".
"We as IFRC remain extremely concerned... especially for the internally displaced people in Sudan and of course the ongoing conflict in the country which is certainly the worst humanitarian crisis in the world," he said.
"What has happened in Al Fasher may be reproduced to a certain extent in Kordofan, where we have a deteriorating situation, especially in the south."
The Sudanese army claimed it had broken an RSF siege on the South Kordofan state capital Kadugli on Tuesday.
Kremer said access was complicated in some areas, and there were "certainly thousands of people" beyond reach in Kordofan.
One hundred days on, "the situation in Al Fasher today remains catastrophic", he said.
"Humanitarian operations are largely on hold. Humanitarian access is extremely constrained in the city."
The local Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SCRS) has not been able to go into Al Fasher but has local volunteers inside on the ground, and has been dealing with the consequences of the assault in displacement camps elsewhere.
Kremer recalled that 21 SRCS colleagues had been killed while on duty since the start of the conflict.
He urged the international community to bring about an end to the fighting and help humanitarian organisations save lives and restore hope.
"After almost three years of conflict in east Sudan, what people aspire to is not only to be the recipient of aid, they also want to be in a condition to lead a productive life," he said.