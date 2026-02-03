The humanitarian situation in Sudan's Al Fasher remains catastrophic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday, 100 days on since the city fell to paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while fearing that atrocities might be repeated in Kordofan.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it was "extremely concerned" about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan and its impact on civilians.

On October 26, the RSF seized the North Darfur capital of Al Fasher, the Sudanese army's last stronghold in the region, with reports of mass killings, sexual violence, abductions and looting.

Since capturing Al Fasher, the paramilitary forces have focused their offensives on Kordofan, a vast region rich in oil and gold.

Pierre Kremer, the IFRC's deputy regional director for Africa, told a news conference in Geneva that it had been "100 days of fear and displacement" in Al Fasher, "in which civilians have paid the highest price".

Related TRT World - 'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF

"We as IFRC remain extremely concerned... especially for the internally displaced people in Sudan and of course the ongoing conflict in the country which is certainly the worst humanitarian crisis in the world," he said.

"What has happened in Al Fasher may be reproduced to a certain extent in Kordofan, where we have a deteriorating situation, especially in the south."

The Sudanese army claimed it had broken an RSF siege on the South Kordofan state capital Kadugli on Tuesday.