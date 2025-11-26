Israeli army forces have launched a new cross-border raid into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

A three-vehicle patrol moved into an area between al-Ajraf and Umm Batna villages in northern Quneitra on Wednesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Israeli troops set up a military checkpoint in the area before they withdrew later, the outlet said.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities on the new raid.

Israeli incursions into Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland, as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.