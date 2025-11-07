The US Army aims to purchase at least one million drones in the next two to three years and could acquire anywhere from half a million to millions of them annually in the years that follow, according to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

Driscoll detailed the significant ramp-up in the Army's drone acquisition plan in an interview with Reuters news agency, acknowledging the challenges given that the largest branch of the US military currently acquires only about 50,000 drones annually.

"It is a big lift. But it is a lift we're very capable of doing," Driscoll stated.

He spoke by phone during a visit to Picatinny Arsenal, where he described learning about experimentation with "net rounds," defensive measures that capture drones in nets, as well as new explosives and electromagnetic tools synchronised into weapon systems.

Driscoll and Picatinny's top commander, Major General John Reim, spoke to Reuters about how the United States was drawing lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been characterised by drone deployments on an unprecedented scale.

Tiny, inexpensive drones have proven to be one of the most potent weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war, where conventional warplanes are relatively rare because of a dense concentration of anti-aircraft systems near front lines.

Ukraine and Russia each produce roughly four million drones a year, but China is probably able to produce more than double that number, Driscoll said.

Driscoll said his priority is getting the United States into a position where it can produce enough drones for any future war, stimulating domestic production of everything from brushless motors and sensors to batteries and circuit boards. Much of that manufacturing is dominated by China today.

"We expect to purchase at least a million drones within the next two to three years," Driscoll said.

"And we expect that at the end of one or two years from today, we will know that in a moment of conflict, we will be able to activate a supply chain that is robust enough and deep enough that we could activate to manufacture however many drones we would need."

Driscoll said he fundamentally wanted to change how the Army viewed drones — more like expendable ammunition rather than an "exquisite" piece of equipment.