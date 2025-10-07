TÜRKİYE
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Martinez's growing interest prompted her to do additional research, which ultimately influenced her decision to become a Muslim. / AA
October 7, 2025

A Scottish woman has converted to Islam after being inspired by the hit Turkish historical drama “Establishment: Osman”, produced by Bozdag Film.

Bozdag Film said in a statement that Julieta Lorena Martinez developed a deep interest in Turkish culture while watching the series.

Her growing interest prompted her to conduct additional research, which ultimately influenced her decision to become a Muslim.

“I started watching Turkish television during the (Covid-19) lockdown because I was so moved by the story, the history, and the Islamic information that I’d never known before,” Martinez said.

“Emotional pilgrimage”

“This moved me to read the Quran, and two years later, after watching Osman, I took my shahada and became a Muslim.”

Martinez later travelled to Istanbul, where she visited the Bozdag Film studios, toured the show’s filming locations, and saw the Kayi Tribe camp featured in the popular series.

She described the visit as an “emotional pilgrimage”, adding, “I’ve been renewed. I love this.”

The series has become a global phenomenon, drawing millions of viewers worldwide for its depiction of the Ottoman Empire’s founding and its portrayal of cultural heritage.

