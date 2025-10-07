A Scottish woman has converted to Islam after being inspired by the hit Turkish historical drama “Establishment: Osman”, produced by Bozdag Film.

Bozdag Film said in a statement that Julieta Lorena Martinez developed a deep interest in Turkish culture while watching the series.

Her growing interest prompted her to conduct additional research, which ultimately influenced her decision to become a Muslim.

“I started watching Turkish television during the (Covid-19) lockdown because I was so moved by the story, the history, and the Islamic information that I’d never known before,” Martinez said.

“Emotional pilgrimage”