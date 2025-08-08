US
2 min read
Mexico rejects invasion fears after Trump orders action against cartels
US President Trump's order provided an official basis for military operations at sea or on foreign soil against the cartels, according to The Times.
Mexico rejects invasion fears after Trump orders action against cartels
La presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum / Reuters
August 8, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has insisted that there would be "no invasion of Mexico" following reports that President Donald Trump had ordered the US military to target Latin American drug cartels.

"There will be no invasion of Mexico," Sheinbaum declared on Friday after The New York Times reported that Trump had secretly signed a directive to use military force against cartels that his administration has declared terrorist organisations.

"We were informed that this executive order was coming and that it had nothing to do with the participation of any military personnel or any institution in our territory," Sheinbaum told her regular morning conference.

The Pentagon referred questions on the issue to the White House, which did not immediately confirm the order.

The Times said Trump's order provided an official basis for military operations at sea or on foreign soil against the cartels.

Sheinbaum has made strenuous efforts to show Trump she is acting against her country's cartels, whom he accuses of flooding the United States with drugs, particularly fentanyl. "We are cooperating, we are collaborating, but there will be no invasion. That is absolutely ruled out," she said.

‘The most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen’

RECOMMENDED

She said that in "every call" with US officials, Mexico insisted that this "is not permitted."

The 63-year-old has been dubbed the "Trump whisperer" for repeatedly securing reprieves from his threats of stiff tariffs over the smuggling of drugs and migrants across their shared border.

In February, Trump administration designated eight drug trafficking groups as terrorist organisations. Six are Mexican, one is Venezuelan and the eighth originates in El Salvador.

Two weeks ago, his administration added another Venezuelan gang, the Cartel of the Suns, which has shipped hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States over two decades.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department doubled to $50 million its bounty on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, whom it accuses of leading the Cartel of the Suns.

Venezuela has dismissed the allegations, with Foreign Minister Yvan Gil calling it "the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen."

RelatedTRT Global - Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence

Explore
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify