Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has reminded billionaire Elon Musk that European Union rules prohibit non-Europeans from controlling the Irish airline, in the latest instalment of their public spat.

South African-born Musk, who has US and Canadian citizenship, has run a poll on his X about buying Ryanair.

"Non-European citizens cannot own a majority of European airlines," O'Leary stressed during a Dublin press conference on Wednesday ahead of the company's earnings update next week.

"But if he (Musk) wants to invest in Ryanair, we would think it's a very good investment, certainly a significantly better investment than the financial returns he's earning on X," O'Leary told reporters.

"We want to thank him sincerely for the additional publicity," added the CEO, who, like Musk, is well known for his provocative public comments.