Pakistan's foreign minister has said that Islamabad would be "honoured" to host talks between the US and Iran to end the ongoing Mideast conflict.

"Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days for comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," Ishaq Dar said in a video statement hours after a quadrilateral foreign ministers' meeting in the capital Islamabad on Sunday.

Dar said that both Washington and Tehran expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks.

He said he briefed the top diplomats of Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia who attended the quadrilateral meeting on the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

The visiting foreign ministers expressed their full support for the initiative, he said.

"We also discussed the possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region," Dar added.

"We agreed that this war is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction," Dar said, adding that the foreign ministers agreed that the only "viable" solution to the conflict is "dialogue and diplomacy."

‘Very important’