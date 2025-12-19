WORLD
‘Stand with each other’ — Muslim hero of Bondi Beach turns tragedy into call for humanity
Hailed worldwide for disarming a gunman during Australia’s deadliest attack in decades, the Syrian-born father calls for unity as global donations pour in.
Ahmed Al Ahmed became a global hero after charging at one of two gunmen during Sunday’s attack along Bondi Beach, wrestling away his weapon. / AFP
December 19, 2025

Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man whose bravery saved lives during last week’s Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, has issued a powerful message to the world: choose humanity over hatred.

“Stand with each other, all human beings and forget everything bad (in the past),” Ahmed said in a video message to supporters who donated more than 2.5 million Australian dollars ($1.65 million) to him and his family.

Ahmed, 43, became a global symbol of courage after he charged at one of two gunmen during Sunday’s attack along Bondi Beach and wrestled away his weapon, effectively saving the lives of many.

Fifteen people were killed in the assault. One attacker was shot dead by police, while the second remains critically wounded in the hospital.

“I did it from the heart”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Ahmed as representing “the best of our country,” as tributes poured in from around the world.

The Syrian-born father of two, who moved to Australia in 2006, was shot four to five times in the left shoulder during the confrontation and is recovering at Sydney’s St. George Hospital. 

Ahmed said his actions came instinctively.

“When I saved the people, I did it from the heart,” he said. “They deserve to enjoy life. It’s their right.”

The fundraising campaign, backed by more than 43,000 donors, was presented to Ahmed this week by Canadian social media influencer Zachery Dereniowski, known online as MDMotivator. 

“Keep going to save lives.”

Handing over the cheque in a hospital room, Dereniowski told him: “Every penny is deserved.”

Ahmed appeared humbled by the support. “Do I deserve it?” he asked, before urging others to continue helping one another. “Keep going to save lives.”

Calling Australia “the best country in the world,” Ahmed said he hopes his story sends a broader message beyond the tragedy itself — one of compassion, unity and shared humanity.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
