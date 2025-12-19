Ahmed Al Ahmed, the man whose bravery saved lives during last week’s Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, has issued a powerful message to the world: choose humanity over hatred.

“Stand with each other, all human beings and forget everything bad (in the past),” Ahmed said in a video message to supporters who donated more than 2.5 million Australian dollars ($1.65 million) to him and his family.

Ahmed, 43, became a global symbol of courage after he charged at one of two gunmen during Sunday’s attack along Bondi Beach and wrestled away his weapon, effectively saving the lives of many.

Fifteen people were killed in the assault. One attacker was shot dead by police, while the second remains critically wounded in the hospital.

“I did it from the heart”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Ahmed as representing “the best of our country,” as tributes poured in from around the world.

The Syrian-born father of two, who moved to Australia in 2006, was shot four to five times in the left shoulder during the confrontation and is recovering at Sydney’s St. George Hospital.