Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has endorsed his son Flavio Bolsonaro’s bid for the presidency in 2026, issuing the statement from the hospital where he underwent a scheduled hernia operation.

The operation, which lasted around three hours, was described by Bolsonaro’s medical team as routine and uneventful.

Doctors said the former president was awake and recovering in his room and is expected to remain in hospital for five to seven days.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised Bolsonaro to leave prison, where he is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, to undergo the surgery.

Police were ordered to remain outside his hospital room, where the use of mobile phones and computers was prohibited.

Explicit support for his son

In a letter read out by his son outside the hospital in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he had decided to nominate Flavio Bolsonaro as a pre-candidate for the presidency in 2026.