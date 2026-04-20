Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Tehran is continuing negotiations with the US but remains ready to take “necessary measures” amid fears of renewed escalation.

“We do not trust the enemy. At any moment, it may escalate the war,” Ghalibaf said in televised remarks, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

“We are negotiating, but we are prepared for the necessary measures,” he added.

He said Iran had learned from the 12-day war last June and remained prepared for any future confrontation.

Ghalibaf also said the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel began “through American deception in the middle of negotiations.”

The statement followed US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) post that confirmed that American naval forces “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

“US forces operating in the Arabian Sea have enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” CENTCOM posted on X.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters also confirmed the attack by the US military on a ship in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.