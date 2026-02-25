China on Wednesday called on the United States to abide by its moratorium on nuclear testing and rejected US allegations that Beijing conducted nuclear tests in 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged Washington to “abide by its commitments to moratorium on nuclear testing, uphold global consensus on the ban on nuclear testing and stop finding an excuse for the resumption of nuclear testing,” during a regular press briefing.

Mao was responding to questions about US claims that China carried out nuclear tests on June 22 2020.

“The US accusation is shadow chasing, such remarks are groundless,” Mao said.