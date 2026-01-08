Türkiye has called for national unity in Syria and urged the YPG terror group to meet its obligations, as renewed shelling and sniper fire in Aleppo killed at least five civilians and injured dozens more.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Syria had reached a critical moment.

Fidan said that Syria has reached a moment where national unity is essential and stressed that the YPG must shoulder its responsibility, accusing the terror group of advancing Israeli interests as tensions rise.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

“Instead, its transformation into an actor that serves Israel’s ‘divide and rule’ policy in our region, in coordination with Israel, is unfortunately not a coincidence,” Fidan added.



He said recent developments in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo reflect warnings Ankara has repeatedly raised over the past year.



He said that if the PKK/YPG terror group, which operates under the name SDF, had moved forward with integration into Syria instead of attempting to buy time, the latest violence could have been avoided.

YPG’s increasing attacks on civilians

Syrian state media reported that the PKK/YPG terror group operating under the name SDF shelled residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo for the third consecutive day on Thursday, prompting the Syrian army to respond to the sources of fire.