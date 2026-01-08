TÜRKİYE
Fidan calls on YPG to support unified Syria as Aleppo violence escalates
Turkish foreign minister accuses the YPG terror group of fuelling division as clashes intensify, civilian deaths mount, and Damascus presses ahead with post-Assad security drive.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says that Syria has reached a critical moment, and the YPG needs to do its part. / AA
January 8, 2026

Türkiye has called for national unity in Syria and urged the YPG terror group to meet its obligations, as renewed shelling and sniper fire in Aleppo killed at least five civilians and injured dozens more.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Syria had reached a critical moment.

Fidan said that Syria has reached a moment where national unity is essential and stressed that the YPG must shoulder its responsibility, accusing the terror group of advancing Israeli interests as tensions rise.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

“Instead, its transformation into an actor that serves Israel’s ‘divide and rule’ policy in our region, in coordination with Israel, is unfortunately not a coincidence,” Fidan added.

He said recent developments in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo reflect warnings Ankara has repeatedly raised over the past year.

He said that if the PKK/YPG terror group, which operates under the name SDF, had moved forward with integration into Syria instead of attempting to buy time, the latest violence could have been avoided.

YPG’s increasing attacks on civilians

Syrian state media reported that the PKK/YPG terror group operating under the name SDF shelled residential neighbourhoods in Aleppo for the third consecutive day on Thursday, prompting the Syrian army to respond to the sources of fire.

The attacks included shelling and sniper fire in areas such as Sheikh Maqsoud, killing five civilians, wounding 33 others, and injuring a Syrian soldier, according to Syria’s Health Ministry. Hundreds of residents were forced to flee the affected neighbourhoods.

The clashes come despite an agreement announced by the Syrian presidency on March 10, 2025, to integrate the group into state institutions as part of a push to preserve Syria’s territorial unity and reject any form of division.

Syrian authorities say the group has failed to take concrete steps to implement the deal in the months since.

Government anti-terror operations

Damascus has intensified security operations nationwide following the ouster of Bashar al Assad on December 8 2024, ending his 24-year rule.

Türkiye said the current operation in Aleppo is being carried out solely by the Syrian army but stressed its close attention to developments.

“Syria’s security is our security,” a spokesperson for Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said.

“Our country supports Syria’s fight against terrorist organisations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity. Türkiye will provide the necessary support if Syria requests it,” the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
