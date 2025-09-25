MIDDLE EAST
UN chief, Syria’s president discuss political transition, seek regional cooperation
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged inclusive dialogue and broad participation as two sides explored ways to enhance cooperation between UN and Syria.
Al Sharaa became the first Syrian president to address the UN since 1967 / Reuters
September 25, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa discussed the political transition in Syria, according to a statement by Guterres' office.

Guterres stressed the need to move the process forward through inclusive dialogue and broad participation, the statement noted on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General also emphasised the importance of promoting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added, stating that Guterres voiced concern on "violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."

The secretary-general and al Sharaa also explored ways to enhance cooperation between the UN and Syria, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January. Al Sharaa became the first Syrian president to address the UN since 1967 with his speech to the General Assembly.

SOURCE:AA
