UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa discussed the political transition in Syria, according to a statement by Guterres' office.

Guterres stressed the need to move the process forward through inclusive dialogue and broad participation, the statement noted on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General also emphasised the importance of promoting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added, stating that Guterres voiced concern on "violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."

The secretary-general and al Sharaa also explored ways to enhance cooperation between the UN and Syria, and exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.