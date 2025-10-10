US senators have began a long weekend that guarantees the government shutdown lasting at least 14 days, with both sides more entrenched than ever and the military facing an unprecedented threat to its pay.

Republicans and Democrats have been getting into angry confrontations in the corridors of Congress, with frustration mounting as the crisis over funding the government hits public services harder each day.

Pressure is increasing on Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the shuttered lower chamber of Congress back in session to hold an emergency vote on at least providing military pay.

But the Republican leader is sticking to his guns, telling reporters on Friday that "we will come back here and get back to legislative session as soon as the Senate Democrats turn the lights back on."

Some 1.3 million active-duty service military personnel are set to miss their pay due next Wednesday — something that has not happened in any of the funding shutdowns through modern history.

And with the Senate out until Tuesday next week, there's little hope for the civilian federal workforce, whose pay has already been hit.

"We're not in a good mood here in the Capitol — it's a somber day. Today marks the first day federal workers across America will receive a partial pay check," Johnson said.

"Thanks to Democrats' obstruction to the system here, this is the last pay check that 700,000 federal workers will see until Washington Democrats decide to do their job and reopen the government."

But cracks are beginning to emerge in the unity of Republican House leadership, with conference chair Elise Stefanik calling for a vote on a bill to guarantee troops' pay during the shutdown.

With a prolonged shutdown looking more likely each day, members of Congress have been looking to Republican President Donald Trump to step in and break the standoff.