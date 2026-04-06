WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
At least 13 people were killed and seven others wounded in a fresh wave of Israeli air strikes.
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
Funeral of a victim killed in an Israeli strike in Tyre. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

Lebanon’s health ministry has said at least 36 people have been killed and 209 others wounded in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday, the health ministry said the new tally brought the number of people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 to 1,497 people and 4,639 others wounded.

The ministry added that 101 women and 130 children were among those killed in the attacks.

According to the ministry, at least 57 health care workers were killed, and 145 others were wounded in the Israeli onslaught.

At least 13 people were killed and seven others wounded in a fresh wave of Israeli air strikes on Monday, according to health authorities and local media.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said two people were killed and five others injured in a strike on the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle near the Kfar Rumman roundabout in the Nabatieh area, setting it ablaze, NNA reported. The health ministry said four people were killed in the attack.

Another drone strike hit the vicinity of a fuel station near the same area, the agency said.

One person was also killed in a strike near Ghandoor Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, according to NNA.

Two people were killed in a drone strike on the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil area.

One more person was killed and another injured in an attack on the town of Siddiqine, as civil defence teams were working to recover victims from a previous attack.

Three more people were killed, and a fourth was wounded when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the town of Burj Rahhal, destroying several homes, NNA said.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has carried out air strikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Strikes on Iran kill more than 25 as Trump's deadline to open Strait of Hormuz looms
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says Iran 'can be taken out in one night, and that might be tomorrow night'
By Sadiq S Bhat
Artemis astronauts break record for farthest human spaceflight
Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
ICRC urges respect for war rules after Trump's renewed rhetoric against Iran
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
China's Xi pushes rapid new energy system development as Middle East war continues
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
'Another war crime by US-Israel': Outrage grows after strike targets Iran's Sharif University
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
Iran rejects temporary truce with US, demands guarantees to end 'imposed war'
EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
US-Israeli strikes near Iran nuclear power plant 'must stop': IAEA
US-Israeli strike hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex