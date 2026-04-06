Lebanon’s health ministry has said at least 36 people have been killed and 209 others wounded in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours.



In a statement on Monday, the health ministry said the new tally brought the number of people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 to 1,497 people and 4,639 others wounded.



The ministry added that 101 women and 130 children were among those killed in the attacks.



According to the ministry, at least 57 health care workers were killed, and 145 others were wounded in the Israeli onslaught.

At least 13 people were killed and seven others wounded in a fresh wave of Israeli air strikes on Monday, according to health authorities and local media.



The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said two people were killed and five others injured in a strike on the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa.



In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle near the Kfar Rumman roundabout in the Nabatieh area, setting it ablaze, NNA reported. The health ministry said four people were killed in the attack.



Another drone strike hit the vicinity of a fuel station near the same area, the agency said.



One person was also killed in a strike near Ghandoor Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, according to NNA.



Two people were killed in a drone strike on the town of Haris in the Bint Jbeil area.

One more person was killed and another injured in an attack on the town of Siddiqine, as civil defence teams were working to recover victims from a previous attack.



Three more people were killed, and a fourth was wounded when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the town of Burj Rahhal, destroying several homes, NNA said.