Israel said it is preparing to reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem starting Thursday morning, after closing them since February 28.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Israeli police said they are "preparing to reopen the holy sites to worshippers and visitors starting Thursday morning, April 9," following updated Home Front Command guidelines.

Police said hundreds of officers and border guards will be deployed in Jerusalem's Old City and on roads leading to the sites, saying the move is intended to secure visitors.

The Islamic Waqf Department said Al-Aqsa Mosque will reopen for dawn prayers, adding that entry will be permitted for all, without providing further details.