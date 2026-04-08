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Israel to reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque, Church of Holy Sepulchre after nearly 6 weeks of closure
The Islamic Waqf Department says the mosque will reopen for dawn prayers and that entry will be permitted for all.
Israel to reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque, Church of Holy Sepulchre after nearly 6 weeks of closure
Israeli authorities had closed both sites since February 28, citing prevention of gatherings as a precautionary measure during the war on Iran. (FILE) / AP
19 hours ago

Israel said it is preparing to reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem starting Thursday morning, after closing them since February 28.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Israeli police said they are "preparing to reopen the holy sites to worshippers and visitors starting Thursday morning, April 9," following updated Home Front Command guidelines.

Police said hundreds of officers and border guards will be deployed in Jerusalem's Old City and on roads leading to the sites, saying the move is intended to secure visitors.

The Islamic Waqf Department said Al-Aqsa Mosque will reopen for dawn prayers, adding that entry will be permitted for all, without providing further details.

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Israeli authorities had closed both sites since February 28, citing the prevention of gatherings as a precautionary measure during the war involving Israel, the US and Iran.

Authorities also prevented the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa this year, marking the first such restriction since Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

In early April, notorious Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, sparking condemnations from Arab and Muslim countries.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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