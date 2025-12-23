Defence Minister Israel Katz has vowed Israel will remain in Gaza and pledged to establish outposts in the north of the Palestinian territory, according to a video of a speech published by Israeli media.

His remarks, reported across Israeli media on Tuesday, come amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Mediators are pressing for the implementation of the next phases of the truce, which would involve an Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

Speaking at an event in the illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El in the occupied West Bank, Katz said: "We are deep inside Gaza, and we will never leave Gaza - there will be no such thing."

"We are there to protect, to prevent what happened (from happening again)," he claimed, according to a video published by Israeli news site Ynet.

Katz also vowed to establish outposts in the north of Gaza in place of illegal settlements that had been evacuated during Israel's unilateral disengagement from the territory in 2005.

"When the time comes, God willing, we will establish in northern Gaza, Nahal outposts in place of the communities that were uprooted," Katz said, referring to military-agricultural illegal settlements set up by Israeli soldiers.

"We will do this in the right way and at the appropriate time."