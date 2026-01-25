AFRICA
3 min read
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Estimating the death toll is impossible as many civilians remain hiding in the bush amid escalating violence, a local civil society leader says.
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Oil-rich South Sudan remains poor, with corruption driving hunger for 7.7 million people, WFP says. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

Renewed fighting in South Sudan has displaced more than 180,000 people, with witnesses describing indiscriminate use of barrel bombs and civilians fleeing into swamps as the country's fragile peace unravels.

The world's youngest country has been beset by war, poverty and massive corruption since it was formed in 2011, but violence is once again on the rise between rival factions, currently focused on Jonglei state north of the capital Juba.

"I am stuck and if worse comes, the only safe place for me to go is the swamps," said Daniel Deng, 35, one of thousands displaced by fighting in Jonglei, speaking to AFP by phone.

He described heavy fighting last week in Duk county where he lives, after opposition forces took control only to be driven out by government troops.

"Many people were killed," said Deng, estimating the number at around 300 fighters, which could not be verified by AFP.

A power-sharing agreement between the two main factions is all but dead after President Salva Kiir moved against his vice-president and long-time rival, Riek Machar, who was arrested last March and is now on trial for "crimes against humanity".

Their forces have fought several times over the past year, but the most sustained clashes began in late December in Jonglei.

South Sudanese authorities estimate the number of displaced at more than 180,000 across four counties of Jonglei, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said this week.

"Most people are settling under trees. Their homes and health facilities have been looted or burned and there is a lot of hunger," said Deng.

'Indiscriminate attacks'

Kiir and Machar fought a five-year war shortly after independence that claimed 400,000 lives. A 2018 power-sharing deal kept the peace for some years, but plans to hold elections and merge their armies did not materialise.

RECOMMENDED

The fighting in Jonglei began in December in an area called Piri, said an NGO source in Juba, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said the government responded with "indiscriminate" air attacks, including the use of barrel bombs on civilians. It considers the local population "hostile" and has ordered them to leave areas under opposition control, he said.

Another NGO source said barrel bombs had landed within 100-200 metres of health facilities.

"There have been different kinds of threats coming from both sides," the source said.

Many have fled to the state capital, Bor.

Much of Jonglei has been "designated as red zones meaning no humanitarian access, no flights... People continue to flee and the number in Bor keeps on increasing day and night," a local civil society leader, Bol Deng Bol, said by phone.

"We are seeing mobilisation and build-up of military from both sides, a sign that escalation is imminent," he added.

Estimating the death toll is impossible, he said, because many locals were still hiding "in the bush".

"Looting and confiscation of humanitarian assets, reportedly by both parties, have forced the suspension of essential health services for thousands," the UN's OCHA said in a situation report.

South Sudan has major oil reserves, but vast corruption has left it among the poorest countries in the world, with nearly 7.7 million of its estimated 12 million citizens in a state of hunger, according to World Food Programme figures last April.

RelatedTRT World - UN warns Sudan war crippling South Sudan's economy, fuelling instability
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15