Bangladesh has expressed its displeasure with a demonstration outside its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, India's capital, saying the “miscreants’ protest” was unacceptable and "highly regrettable."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday: “The miscreants were allowed to carry out their activities right outside the perimeters of the High Commission, creating panic among the personnel inside the complex. The High Commission was not given advance information about this organised event.”

The ministry also rejected the "attempt of the Indian authorities to depict an isolated attack on a Bangladeshi citizen, who happens to belong to the Hindu community, as an attack on minorities."

"It is the duty of all governments in the region to ensure protection of minorities in their respective countries," the ministry statement said.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain separately told reporters in Dhaka that the family of the Bangladesh High Commissioner has been "feeling at risk" since the Saturday night incident.

The mission's location in Delhi is extremely secure within the diplomatic zone. "Why can Hindu extremists enter that area? Hossain said, adding that if they had been allowed to come, such an incident would not have occurred.

