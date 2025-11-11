The president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday urged UN member states to uphold their obligations under the Rome Statute and assist in the execution of outstanding arrest warrants.

Presenting the ICC’s 2025 Annual Report to the UN, Judge Tomoko Akane told the UN General Assembly that 33 publicly known arrest warrants remain unexecuted.

"The Court strongly urges States Parties to continue to fulfil their statutory obligations in line with the commitment made when signing the Rome Statute," she said.

Akane listed one of the Court’s most closely watched investigations, including arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the onslaught in Palestine.

"The Court has continued efforts to enhance its tracking capabilities but arrest warrants cannot be executed without the cooperation of states.”

"Again, the Court urges all UN member states to assist the Court by co-operating on the arrest and transfer of individuals subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants," she said.