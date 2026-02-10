WORLD
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Images posted by the police showed a large hole in the door leading to one of the rooms and traces of blood on an axe and on the building's floor.
Ukrainian man kills five in axe, hammer attack at displaced shelter. (Photo: Rivne Oblast Police) / others
February 10, 2026

A 72-year-old man has killed five people in Ukraine's western Rivne region using an axe and a hammer in a facility for internally displaced people (IDP), police said.

The motive of the attack was unclear, but the police said it was "a domestic conflict" that "escalated into a fight" between the residents of a former school building now housing displaced people from eastern and central Ukraine.

"During the altercation, the man began striking five people with a hammer and an axe," the Rivne region police said on social media.

The attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, police added.

"As a result of the injuries sustained, five citizens died at the scene: men aged 60 and 68, two women aged 81 and 78 from the Donetsk region, and a 56-year-old native of the Kirovograd region."

Images posted by the police showed a large hole in the door leading to one of the rooms and traces of blood on an axe and on the building's floor.

The suspect, himself a displaced person from the embattled Donetsk region in Ukraine's east, has been detained, and a probe has been opened into premeditated murder, the prosecutor general's office said.

