A 72-year-old man has killed five people in Ukraine's western Rivne region using an axe and a hammer in a facility for internally displaced people (IDP), police said.

The motive of the attack was unclear, but the police said it was "a domestic conflict" that "escalated into a fight" between the residents of a former school building now housing displaced people from eastern and central Ukraine.

"During the altercation, the man began striking five people with a hammer and an axe," the Rivne region police said on social media.

The attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, police added.