Kazakhstan announced on Friday that it has suspended its participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty).

The relevant decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and published on the presidential website.

The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in November 1990 by representatives from 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact member states.

The treaty established limits on the numbers of battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems with a calibre of 100 mm and larger, combat aircraft, and attack helicopters in the European area, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Urals.

Twenty-eight countries ultimately became signatories.

An updated version of the treaty was presented at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) summit in Istanbul in 1999.