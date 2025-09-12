France’s centrist experiment is in trouble. For the second time in a year, a government under President Emmanuel Macron has collapsed, raising questions about whether his brand of politics can still hold the country together.



Francois Bayrou, a veteran centrist and Macron ally, lost a no-confidence vote this week during a heated budget debate. His proposed deficit-cutting plan drew fire from both the left and the far-right, dooming his government.

Bayrou was the sixth prime minister to serve under Macron, whose presidency is showing what experts call “alarming” signs of erosion. Within hours, Macron appointed another close ally, Sebastien Lecornu, as his seventh prime minister.



Lecornu now faces the Herculean task of steering a budget through a National Assembly split into three hostile blocs: centrists, the left-wing alliance (NFP), and Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National (RN).

“We are witnessing a very slow collapse of the majority of voters who re-elected the president in 2022, but not giving him the majority he was asking for in the 2024 legislative elections,” says Emmanuel Dupuy, a French political scientist at the Catholic University of Lille. “France has had three prime ministers during the last year.”

Lecornu, 39, is a Macron ally and former Minister of Defence. But his close ties to an increasingly unpopular president – Macron’s approval rating is hovering around 15 percent, an all-time low – could weaken his hand, analysts say.

“It would be extremely difficult to form a new relatively stable government given the current composition of the National Assembly and the task ahead — to adopt the austerity budget,” says Denys Kolesnyk, a Paris-based political analyst and president of the MENA Research Centre.

A shrinking centrist core

Macron’s centrist alliance controls only 166 of the Assembly’s 577 seats. By contrast, the leftist NFP holds 193, while RN has 126. The remainder split among independents and remnants of the traditional center-right Republicans.

Despite this fractured landscape, Macron has consistently appointed centrist or centre-right allies, like Bayrou, Michel Barnier, and now Lecornu, without securing parliamentary majorities.



Critics argue this strategy shows the president is unwilling to adapt.

Like Bayrou, the new prime minister is also “too close to the president and therefore giving the impression that the president has not listened to what the MPs have said,” Dupuy tells TRT World.

Bayrou’s downfall came after he proposed €44 billion in cuts to reduce France’s deteriorating economic situation with a soaring national debt, which now stands at 114 percent of GDP. He lost the no-confidence vote by 364 to 194.

“Macron made the choice to basically continue with the same people. There were some expectations that he would try to appoint someone from the centre-left, but he decided to appoint someone from his own party,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liege in Belgium.