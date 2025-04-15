Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday proposed the signing of a peace deal with Azerbaijan and a document on dissolving the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group simultaneously.

“We understand the agenda put forward by Azerbaijan to disband the OSCE Minsk Group. Indeed, if we are closing the page on the Karabakh conflict, and we are closing it, then why do we need a format that deals with its settlement?” Pashinyan said at a meeting of the country’s National Assembly in the capital Yerevan.

Pashinyan went on to argue, however, that the OSCE Minsk Group de facto has a broader context, and that Yerevan wants to make sure Baku does not regard Armenia’s step as one toward “closing the conflict on its territory and transferring it to Armenia.”

“We propose concluding a peace agreement and simultaneously dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group. That is, signing both documents on the same day,” he said.

Azerbaijan has not immediately commented on Pashinyan’s proposal.

Karabakh war