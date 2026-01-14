President Donald Trump has said that US control of Greenland is “vital” to American national security, linking the Arctic island directly to his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system and reigniting a dispute with NATO allies.
“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday, adding that NATO would become “far more formidable and effective” if Greenland were in US hands.
“Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he said.
Trump has repeatedly floated acquiring Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, arguing the island is essential to counter potential threats from Russia and China and to safeguard US economic and military interests.
Denmark boosting military presence in Greenland
The remarks drew a sharp response from Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any seizure of Greenland from Denmark would trigger “unprecedented” consequences, according to a government spokesperson.
France, he said, would act in full solidarity with Danish sovereignty.
Denmark has already begun reinforcing its military presence on the island.
Danish media reported that an advanced command unit has been deployed to Greenland to prepare logistics and infrastructure for the possible arrival of larger Danish and allied forces.
Additional troops are expected to follow, even as much of Denmark’s combat capacity remains tied to NATO missions in the Baltic region.
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed plans for a stronger and more permanent military footprint, saying Greenland would again host Danish forces alongside other NATO allies in exercises and deployments in 2026.
Greenland’s strategic location between North America and Europe, as well as its vast mineral resources, has long drawn US interest.
Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any suggestion of selling the territory, reaffirming that the island is not for sale.