President Donald Trump has said that US control of Greenland is “vital” to American national security, linking the Arctic island directly to his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system and reigniting a dispute with NATO allies.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday, adding that NATO would become “far more formidable and effective” if Greenland were in US hands.

“Anything less than that is unacceptable,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly floated acquiring Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, arguing the island is essential to counter potential threats from Russia and China and to safeguard US economic and military interests.

The remarks drew a sharp response from Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any seizure of Greenland from Denmark would trigger “unprecedented” consequences, according to a government spokesperson.

France, he said, would act in full solidarity with Danish sovereignty.