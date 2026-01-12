SPACE & AEROSPACE
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
New Connecta satellites sent into orbit via SpaceX mission as the company boosts global satellite-IoT capacity.
Türkiye-based space company Plan-S successfully launched four new Connecta IoT satellites into orbit / AA
January 12, 2026

Plan-S, one of Türkiye’s leading companies in the global space sector, has successfully launched four new Connecta Internet of Things (IoT) satellites into orbit as part of SpaceX’s Twilight mission, increasing its total number of active IoT satellites to 16.

According to a company statement released on Monday, the Türkiye-based startup completed the launch after carrying out the entire process in-house, including satellite design, testing, production and integration.

With the addition of the four new satellites, Plan-S aims to expand the capacity of its satellite-based IoT services offered under the Connecta brand and further enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

Operating in line with Türkiye’s National Space Program, Plan-S continues to develop satellite subsystems and ground systems using domestic resources.

The company provides global IoT communication services through its Connecta brand, while offering space-based data analytics services under the Observa brand. All technological infrastructure required for these services is produced domestically, the company said.

As part of its international growth strategy, Plan-S has accelerated licensing and authorisation efforts abroad. The company has already completed licensing processes in Türkiye, Australia, Sweden and Denmark, while negotiations are ongoing for market access in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Plan-S has also signed a cooperation agreement with Turk Telekom to provide satellite-based IoT services integrated with the telecom operator’s infrastructure in Türkiye.

Plan-S CEO Ozdemir Gumusay said the company’s domestically developed technologies enable it to respond rapidly to market needs, supporting its ambition to scale globally.

