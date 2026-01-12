Plan-S, one of Türkiye’s leading companies in the global space sector, has successfully launched four new Connecta Internet of Things (IoT) satellites into orbit as part of SpaceX’s Twilight mission, increasing its total number of active IoT satellites to 16.

According to a company statement released on Monday, the Türkiye-based startup completed the launch after carrying out the entire process in-house, including satellite design, testing, production and integration.

With the addition of the four new satellites, Plan-S aims to expand the capacity of its satellite-based IoT services offered under the Connecta brand and further enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

Operating in line with Türkiye’s National Space Program, Plan-S continues to develop satellite subsystems and ground systems using domestic resources.