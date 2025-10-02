WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
WHO warns that the health system in the enclave has nearly collapsed, as thousands including children suffer from major burns, amputations and paralysis.
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
Palestinian Eman al-Kholi, amputee after an Israeli strike killed her parents, sits in a wheelchair in Rafah, Gaza on December 28, 2023. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

Nearly 42,000 people in Gaza have sustained life-changing injuries since October 7, 2023, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report that was released on Thursday.

One in four of the injured are children, said WHO, noting that at least 5,000 people have undergone amputations.

Severe injuries include more than 22,000 to arms and legs, over 2,000 spinal cord injuries, 1,300 brain injuries and north of 3,300 major burns, the report found.

Complex facial and eye injuries, particularly for those awaiting evacuation, were also highlighted as a growing source of disability and stigma.

The report warned that Gaza's health system is on the brink of collapse, with only 14 of 36 hospitals partially functional and less than one-third of pre-war rehabilitation services operating.

Despite thousands of amputations, Gaza has just eight prosthetists able to produce and fit artificial limbs, it stressed.

RECOMMENDED

The rehabilitation workforce has been decimated, with at least 42 specialists killed as of September 2024, said the WHO.

"Rehabilitation is vital not only for trauma recovery but also for people with chronic conditions and disabilities," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He added that displacement, malnutrition and the lack of psychosocial support are compounding the crisis.

The UN agency called for urgent protection of the health care system, unrestricted entry of medical supplies and an immediate ceasefire.

"The people of Gaza deserve peace, the right to health and care, and a chance to heal," it said.

RelatedTRT World - Beyond Gaza’s death toll: Countless stories of grieving parents, children

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia