Iran's Revolutionary Guard has halted two Qatar liquefied natural gas tankers that had been heading towards the Strait of Hormuz and instructed them to hold position without explanation, a source told Reuters.

Iran had permitted the vessels to transit the strait under an agreement reached with the United States last week via Pakistani mediation, said the source who had been briefed on the agreement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This was part of an arrangement negotiated as part of talks spearheaded by Pakistan last week," the source said on Monday.

Both ships were positioned off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Monday evening and had not transited Hormuz, ship-tracking data showed.

Had the vessels successfully crossed the strait, they would have been the first transit of LNG cargoes through the waterway since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran on February 28.

The conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has killed thousands and damaged economies by driving up oil prices.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows, has been effectively closed by the fighting and retaliatory attacks.

US President Donald Trump said on March 26 that Iran had agreed to let 10 ​oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as an ‌apparent goodwill gesture in negotiations.

"They ​said, to show you the fact that we're ⁠real and solid and we're there, we're going ​to let you have eight boats of oil, eight ​boats, eight big boats of oil," Trump said.

"I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they ​were Pakistani-flagged. It ended up being 10 boats."