Canadian leaders made their final push for votes one day before an election dominated by US President Donald Trump's policies but were rattled in the campaign's final hours by a deadly car-ramming attack in Vancouver.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, is favoured to beat Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Monday's vote, but polls show the race has tightened in recent days.

The prime minister briefly paused his campaign schedule on Sunday to address the nation after a driver ploughed into a crowd at a Filipino street festival on the West Coast, killing 11 people.

Carney, a 60-year-old father of four, teared up as he voiced support for those affected.

"Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son, or a daughter," Carney said. "Those families are living every family's nightmare."

After cancelling an earlier event near Vancouver, the Liberal campaign said Carney would visit the city later on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man who police said had a history of mental health issues and previous interactions with law enforcement was in custody following the attack that injured dozens.

Poilievre, appearing alongside his wife at a church in the election battleground city of Mississauga west of Toronto, condemned the attack as a "senseless act of violence".

"Our hearts are with you today. All Canadians are united in solidarity with the Filipino community," Poilievre said.