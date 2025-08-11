Indian police on Monday detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and several senior opposition MPs as they marched in New Delhi against a controversial revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, local media reported.

The protest, led by a united opposition, was triggered by the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which requires voters in Bihar state to present citizenship proof by July 25 — a move critics say could disenfranchise minorities ahead of state polls.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), lawmakers from Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and other parties began marching from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters but were stopped halfway near Transport Bhawan.

Some MPs climbed barricades, chanting slogans and holding placards accusing authorities of "vote theft" and calling the SIR the "murder of democracy".

Related TRT Global - Indian voters 'punished' PM Modi's party in elections: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi posted on X after his detention: "This fight is not political — it is to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the right to one person, one vote."

Opposition leaders have repeatedly demanded that the SIR be rolled back, alleging it is designed to suppress votes.